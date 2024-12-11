Menu Explore
At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza, say Palestinian medics

AP |
Dec 11, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

An Israeli soldier gestures from the top of army vehicle near the Israeli border fence with the Gaza Strip, on December 10, 2024, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)(AFP)
An Israeli soldier gestures from the top of army vehicle near the Israeli border fence with the Gaza Strip, on December 10, 2024, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)(AFP)

That’s according to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties on Wednesday after the overnight strike in the town of Beit Lahiya.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been waging a renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza since early October.

Hospital records show that a family of eight were among those killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people, including children and older adults. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials. They say women and children make up more than half the dead but do not distinguish between fighters and civilians in their count. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.


