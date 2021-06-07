Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / At least 36 killed in train collision in Pakistan's Sindh
world news

At least 36 killed in train collision in Pakistan's Sindh

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express.
ANI | , Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Security personnel and onlookers stand at the site of a train accident in Daharki area of the northern Sindh province on June 7, 2021.(AFP)

At least 36 people died and over 50 were injured after two trains collided in Pakistan's Sindh in the early hours of Monday.

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express, Samaa TV reported citing Pakistan Railways officials.

According to local police, around 13 to 14 train cars derailed, while six to eight were completely destroyed. Apart from the death of 36 people, Geo TV said that more than 50 others were injured and several passengers remained trapped under the rubble.

A rescue operation is underway for passengers trapped inside the trains. All sides of the tracks have been closed after the incident.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province.

Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP