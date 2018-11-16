Today in New Delhi, India
At least 42 killed as bus catches fire in Zimbabwe: Police

A gas tank is suspected to have exploded on a bus,.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2018 14:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Harare
At least 42 passengers have been confirmed dead, Zimbabwe police said they a suspected gas tank exploded on a bus. (Representational Photo)(AP)

At least 42 passengers have been confirmed dead, Zimbabwe police said Friday, after a suspected gas tank exploded on a bus, with pictures showing the burnt-out wreckage of the vehicle.

“At the moment we know that more that 42 people died,” police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told AFP, with state media reporting a gas tank belonging to a passenger was suspected to have exploded.

