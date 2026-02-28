57 students killed, 60 injured in Iran in US-Israeli strikes in school

At least 57 students were killed and 60 others injured after an Israeli airstrike targeted a girls' school in Iran as part of a join operation with the US, Iranian local reports said on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: People run for cover following an explosion, after Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

The school, Shajareye Tayabeh, was directly hit and several students were killed in the strike in Minab in Iran's Hormozgan Province, Minab governor Mohammad Radmehr told IRNA news agency.

The attacks were part of the US and Israel joint strike against Iran earlier in the day in a bid to topple the Iranian regime, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” and rise up against the Islamic leadership.

The governor said that the rescue and air operations were underway at the Shajareye Tayabeh school and the security situation in the area was under control.

In a separate attack at a school in east of capital Tehran, at least two students were killed, reported Iran’s Mehr news agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the US-Israel joint strikes, calling it “unwarranted act of aggression” against Iran.

“The US & Israel launched an egregious, unwarranted act of aggression against Iran by indiscriminately targeting Iranian cities. In just one single case, they targeted a primary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, killing and maiming tens of innocent young girls,” Baqaei said in a post on his X.