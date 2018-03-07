 At least 5 killed in helicopter crash in Russia’s Chechnya | world news | Hindustan Times
At least 5 killed in helicopter crash in Russia’s Chechnya

Russian news agencies said there were a total of nine people on board.

world Updated: Mar 07, 2018 17:29 IST
The RIA news agency had initially reported there were seven dead, but later said at least five were killed.

At least five people were killed when a Russian security services helicopter crashed in Russia’s Chechnya region, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency had initially reported there were seven dead, but later said at least five were killed. Russian news agencies said there were a total of nine people on board.

Chechnya has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency, with sporadic clashes between rebels and security forces. The violence has though subsided in the past few years.

