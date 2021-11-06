Home / World News / At least 91 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital, says morgue
world news

At least 91 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital, says morgue

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said in a post on Facebook.
Images shared widely online showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby.(HT File)
Images shared widely online showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby.(HT File)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Ninety-one people were killed in the capital of Sierra Leone on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, the central morgue and local authorities said.

The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said in a post on Facebook.

"We've got so many casualties, burnt corpses," said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online. "It's a terrible, terrible accident."

Images shared widely online showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby. Reuters was not able immediately to verify the images.

Aki-Sawyerr called the videos and photos "harrowing".

The mayor said that the extent of the damage was not yet clear, adding that police and her deputy were at the scene to assist disaster management officials.

"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.

"My Government will do everything to support affected families."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sierra leone
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out