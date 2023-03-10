At least seven dead, several injured after shooting in Germany: Report

At least seven people are dead and several more injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Focus Online media reported on Thursday, citing the fire service.

The perpetrators are on the run, Focus reported, adding emergency services and doctors were at the scene.

Several people have been killed in a shooting in a church in Hamburg, German police said Thursday.

The shooting took place at around 9pm, police said, adding that there were "one or more unknown" assailants.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

They alerted people to an "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

German media also reported that the perpetrator is on the run.

(With inputs from AFP)