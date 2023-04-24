At least three killed in bomb attack on Pakistan police station, building collapses

At least three people were killed in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, causing the building to collapse, police said. The explosion caused the building of the police station to collapse, AFP reported.(AP file photo/Representative)

"Two bomb explosions occurred inside the CTD (counter-terrorism department) police station in Kabal town, Swat, resulting in the deaths of at least three people," Attaullah Khan, a police official in the district told AFP.