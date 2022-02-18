Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At UNSC meet, Ukraine calls for talks, Russia mum on military build-up

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which seemed to be easing, saw a fresh spike on Thursday with the United States warning that there is still a high risk of an invasion by Moscow within days.
A Ukrainian National guard soldier, left, holds his weapon ready as he guards the mobile checkpoint with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers in Kharkiv on, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Sergiy Kyslytsya has said his country wants peace, security and stability not only for itself but for the entire Europe.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday, Kyslytsya, however, said if Russia opts for escalation, Ukraine will defend itself. The council meeting was called by Russia to focus on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

“Russia has a choice to embark on the path of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue or experience a decisive consolidated response by the international community,” Kyslytsya said, adding it would depend on Russia to implement all resolutions in the Minsk Agreements.

Urging Moscow to abandon its strategy on Ukraine, the ambassador said the latter remains committed to resolving differences diplomatically. “We will do everything to ensure de-escalation,” Kyslytsya also said during the UNSC meeting.

Apart from Kyslytsya, other UNSC members also pitched for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin, who was present during Thursday's meeting, accused Ukraine of failing to implement the Minsk Agreements and did not speak on the military build-up along Ukraine's borders. Vershinin said the agreements are the only legal basis to settle civil conflicts in the east of Ukraine.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which seemed to be easing, saw a fresh spike on Thursday with the United States warning that there is still a high risk of an invasion by Moscow within days. Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) said Russia is building up forces near Ukraine, a day after Moscow announced that troops were returning to bases.

On Thursday too, Ukraine and Russia backed rebels accused each of intensive shelling along the line of contact in Donetsk and Luhansk.

(With agency inputs)

