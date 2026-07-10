Australia confirms first H5N1 case in native seabird, calls development 'concerning'

Australia on Friday confirmed the first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus in a native seabird, marking a new phase in the disease's spread after it landed on the country's shores last month.

A northern giant petrel after being brought into care at the Esperance Wildlife Hospital after it was found at Wylie Bay Beach and later tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu, in Esperance, Australia, June 18, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Laboratory testing by Australia's national science agency confirmed the case in a greater crested tern found in the South Australian coastal town of Robe, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said.

It is the first confirmed infection in an Australian seabird, with all other cases being found in migratory seabirds.

It brings the total number of confirmed detections in the country to 12, after authorities on Friday also confirmed two additional infections in South Australia and one in Western Australia.

Collins said the development was "concerning" but not unexpected, adding that there was still no evidence of mass mortalities or spread to the poultry or broader agriculture sector.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our scientists are undertaking further work to establish the potential pathway that resulted in the Australian sea bird's infection," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our scientists are undertaking further work to establish the potential pathway that resulted in the Australian sea bird's infection," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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"What we do know is that this is a coastal seabird that has been overlapping coastal range with migratory seabirds that have previously tested positive for H5."

Australia in June became the final continent to confirm a mainland-based case of H5N1, although the virus had been detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island, about 4,100 km (2,600 miles) from continental Australia.