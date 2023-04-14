Biggest cyclone in decade hits Australia with record wind speeds: Top updates

A severe tropical cyclone hit the western parts of Australia with record-breaking wind speeds although officials said as per news agency Reuters that population centres may have avoided the impact of the storm. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm which is the strongest on the scale. It crossed the coastline near Pardoo, about 19 hours' drive northeast of Perth after which its' status was updated.

Australia Cyclone Ilsa Updates: This satellite image taken by Himawari-8 shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast.(AP)

Here are top updates on Cyclone Ilsa in Australia:

Authorities said major population centres appeared to have “escaped the brunt of the cyclone”. The cyclone has now weakened to a category three. "We've received no calls for assistance. It appears the larger populated areas have escaped most of the damage," emergency services spokesman Peter Sutton said, adding, “We'll have a helicopter in the air as soon as it's safe.” Australia's weather agency said that the cyclone had set a preliminary record for the strongest sustained wind speeds over a 10-minute period. The wind speed averaged 218 kilometres (135 miles) per hour with gusts of 288 kilometres per hour. The department of fire and emergency services issued a new series of "red alerts" ordering people to stay indoors. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa also forced Port Hedland, one of the world's major iron ore-shipping hubs, to clear all vessels.

