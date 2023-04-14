Biggest cyclone in decade hits Australia with record wind speeds: Top updates

A severe tropical cyclone hit the western parts of Australia with record-breaking wind speeds although officials said as per news agency Reuters that population centres may have avoided the impact of the storm. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm which is the strongest on the scale. It crossed the coastline near Pardoo, about 19 hours' drive northeast of Perth after which its' status was updated.

Australia Cyclone Ilsa Updates: This satellite image taken by Himawari-8 shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast.(AP)