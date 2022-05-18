Australia PM Scott Morrison bats away mounting Covid worries
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison batted away Covid-19 worries three days ahead of federal elections, claiming many reported deaths are not caused by the virus and vowing not to interfere in people's lives.
Australia detected 66 Covid-related deaths and more than 53,000 infections in the previous 24 hours -- far more than six months ago when daily numbers generally showed fewer than 20 deaths and 2,000 infections.
Infection numbers have surged since the arrival of Omicron and the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions. Very few Australians still wear a mask or maintain a social distance.
"What you see when you have case numbers at that level is that people, when they pass away for many other causes, that they will die with Covid," Morrison said.
"And the deaths are recorded as Covid deaths. But that does not necessarily mean... that they passed away because of Covid. That's a very different proposition," he told reporters.
Australia reports a Covid-19 death for anyone who has a confirmed or probable infection with the virus when they die, unless there is a "clear alternative" cause of death.
"We're living with Covid," Morrison said.
"We're not going back to those daily press conferences of people talking about Covid every day and putting the threat of shutdowns and lockdowns and interfering in people's lives again," he added.
"That's not what I am going to do if I am re-elected on Saturday. I am not going to drag Australia back into those times again," Morrison told reporters.
Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, whose party is slightly ahead in the opinion polls despite a recent tightening in the race, said the pandemic remained a risk.
"We need to step up the national strategy. We need look at not just the number of deaths but also the number of people who are in hospital, and the number of infections," Albanese said.
More than 95 percent of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated in Australia, which the opposition leader said had helped to reduce the impact of the disease.
"But it's still a major issue," Albanese told the National Press Club in Canberra.
Morrison is widely credited with spending huge sums to protect jobs and the economy during the pandemic.
But the prime minister has been criticised by the opposition for a sluggish rollout of vaccines and self-administered rapid antigen tests.
-
Canada: Parliament’s special committee to examine ties with China
Canada's House of Commons has voted to reappoint a special committee to examine the country's relationship with China, despite opposition from the ruling Liberal Party. The motion in this regard was moved by the opposition Conservative Party and received support from the other major groups - the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Quebecois. It will comprise 12-members, six each from the ruling party and opposition ranks.
-
Canada: Another person arrested in connection with robberies in Hindu temples
A fourth person has been arrested and charged by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a series of robberies and vandalisations in places of worship, mainly Hindu temples, in the province of Ontario between November 2021 and March this year. Gurdeep Pandher, 37, resident of the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police, a spokesperson for them informed the Hindustan Times.
-
Ukraine war: Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world's biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine. The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. Stoltenberg said that NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.” Finland and Sweden cooperate closely with NATO. NATO's membership process is not formalized, and the steps can vary.
-
US to offer India $500 mn in military aid to reduce Russia dependence: Report
The US is preparing a military aid package for India to deepen security ties and reduce the country's dependence on Russian weapons, people familiar with the matter said. The effort is part of a much larger initiative by President Joe Biden's administration to court India as a long-term security partner, despite its reluctance to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior US official who asked not to be named.
-
US panel boost for Green Card applicants: Here's what you should do in meantime
Recommendations of a presidential advisory commission on the processing time of green card applications can bring cheers to hundreds of thousands of immigrants if approved by the White House. A Green Card is issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. In 2021, only 65,452 family preference green cards were issued out of the annual 226,000 available green cards, keeping many families needlessly separated.
