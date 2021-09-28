Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Australia surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave
world news

Australia surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 863 new cases and seven deaths.
ANI | , Canberra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:53 AM IST
As of Monday afternoon, there had been 99,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Australia, according to the latest figures updated on Monday evening from the Department of Health.(File Photo)

Australia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as the country continues to battle the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 99,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Australia, according to the latest figures updated on Monday evening from the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, more than 1,700 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were reported across Australia, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to beyond 100,000.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 863 new cases and seven deaths.

There have been 316 Covid-19 related deaths in NSW since June 16, 2021, said the statement from NSW Health.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 867 new local cases and four deaths.

Of Tuesday's new cases 13 were reported in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), at least seven of which were in the community while infectious.

Greg Hunt, the Minister for Health, on Tuesday announced that Australians will be able to test themselves for Covid-19 at home from November 1, inviting test manufacturers to apply for at-home use.

RELATED STORIES

"This is an important additional protection for Australians," he told reporters.

"One of the important things is that we can supplement what is known as PCR testing - the testing that we all know if we go to a Commonwealth or a state clinic - with the home testing."

Hunt said he expects states and territories to mandate that anyone who records a positive self-test will then be required to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a health clinic.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a media release that to support the safe use of rapid antigen self-tests, it will make a new regulation that will allow companies to formally apply for TGA regulatory approval after October 1 to legally supply their self-tests for use at home in Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia covid 19 news coronavirus vaccine coronavirus latest news coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Pakistan, 1.5 million people apply for a peon’s position

From drones to jets, China shows off its new arsenal in biggest airshow yet

US successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon

These countries reported ‘zero’ Covid-19 cases. How true are their claims?
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP