e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / World News / Australian Navy brings emergency beer to bushfire-hit town

Australian Navy brings emergency beer to bushfire-hit town

Carlton and United Breweries said Friday it had dropped the alcohol at the Cerberus naval base to be delivered to the Mallacoota Hotel, after it was on the verge of running out.

world Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sydney
The 16,000 tonne relief ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on January 10, according to the department of defence.
The 16,000 tonne relief ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on January 10, according to the department of defence.(AP Photo )
         

Australia’s navy tasked with rescuing bushfire trapped residents on the south-east coast received a new mission Friday -- delivering beer to a country pub on the verge of running dry.

More than a thousand people have been evacuated from the town of Mallacoota, with the military sending landing craft to collect families trapped there since New Year’s Eve.

But after several shuttle runs and with the immediate emergency ebbing the navy will deliver much-needed supplies, including a precious cargo of tinnies to thirsty survivors, a department of defence spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

“The beer is not occupying unnecessary space on HMAS Choules and essential supplies were not offloaded to accommodate the beer,” the spokesperson added.

Carlton and United Breweries said Friday it had dropped the alcohol at the Cerberus naval base to be delivered to the Mallacoota Hotel, after it was on the verge of running out.

The delivery includes 20 kegs and four pallets of beer and cider for a town that usually has a population of around 1,000.

“A pub with no beer is bad enough at the best of times,” said Carlton and United Breweries CEO Peter Filipovic.

“After what Mallacoota residents and firies have been through the least we could do is make sure they could enjoy a beer.”

“We’re not sure if the Navy has ever shipped beer to civilians before but these fires are an extraordinary disaster,” said Filipovic.

The 16,000 tonne relief ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on Friday, according to the department of defence.

tags
top news
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news