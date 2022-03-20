Australian PM Morrison's party faces shock state election loss
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party has lost power in the state of South Australia in a shock election defeat that raises concerns for the federal government which has to face national polls in about two months.
The centre-left Labor Party took power in South Australia, which has a population of about 1.8 million people, after Liberal Party leader Steven Marshall conceded defeat following the elections late on Saturday.
Labor, led by former union boss Peter Malinauskas, looks set to hold at least 25 seats in the 47-seat state assembly after a big swing, the Australian Associated Press reported.
Postal and pre-polling ballots will only be counted on Monday, after which the final results will be announced.
Marshall is the first incumbent leader to lose power since the start of the pandemic in Australia, and raises concerns for Prime Minister Morrison who is facing a stiff contest in his re-election campaign.
Morrison's Liberal Party at both state and federal level have come under pressure in recent months over its handling of the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases and deaths soared following the arrival of the Omicron variant.
Labor has led Morrison's conservative coalition in successive opinion polls this year.
Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has drawn level with Morrison as preferred prime minister for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, according to a Newspoll published last week.
-
Thousands protest over soaring prices in Spain that worsened after Ukraine war
Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
-
What is Kinzhal, Russia's advanced hypersonic missile used in Ukraine? 5 points
Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic missile with a reported range of 1,500-2,000km. It can carry nuclear payload of 480 kg. This is 33 times the yield of the Fat Man bomb dropped on Hiroshima, reports claimed.
-
This is the price of Vladimir Putin's Italian jacket
Russian President Vladimir Putin who has declared an unofficial war on Ukraine which has been raging for the past few weeks made an unmistakable public appearance which stunned and amused the Internet as social media users discovered that though Putin is waging his war against the West, he can't forego Italian brand Loro Piana's jacket priced at 10 thousand euros, which is over ₹8 lakh.
-
'Time to talk,' says Zelensky; over 6.5 million displaced in Ukraine: 10 points
Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of "war crimes" amid such accusations being made against Moscow with the war about to complete nearly a month.
-
Russia's offensive potential limited, says UK, on Day 23 of war: 10 points
There have been 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, the WHO has said
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics