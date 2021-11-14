Home / World News / Austria orders millions of non-vaccinated people into Covid-19 lockdown
world news

Austria orders millions of non-vaccinated people into Covid-19 lockdown

  • Roughly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Austria, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.
Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown(AFP)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Reuters | , Vienna

Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday.

"We must raise the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low," Schallenberg told a news conference announcing the new measure after a video call with the governors of Austria's nine provinces. Roughly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. 

Topics
austria covid lockdown
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
