e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Austria’s daily Covid-19 tally rises to new high of 2,435: Report

Austria’s daily Covid-19 tally rises to new high of 2,435: Report

Austria’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,435 on Thursday, a new high, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figures were officially published.

world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:35 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Vienna
Man, wearing a protective mask, walks down Getreidegasse, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Salzburg, Austria October 21, 2020.
Man, wearing a protective mask, walks down Getreidegasse, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Salzburg, Austria October 21, 2020.(Reuters )
         

Austria’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,435 on Thursday, a new high, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figures were officially published.

The daily number of cases has been rising steadily, repeatedly setting new records since exceeding the first wave’s peak of 1,050 this month.

tags
top news
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In