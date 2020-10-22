Austria’s daily Covid-19 tally rises to new high of 2,435: Report
Austria’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,435 on Thursday, a new high, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figures were officially published.world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:35 IST
Vienna
Austria’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,435 on Thursday, a new high, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figures were officially published.
The daily number of cases has been rising steadily, repeatedly setting new records since exceeding the first wave’s peak of 1,050 this month.
