Home / World News / Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death
world news

Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death

The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
AFP, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:27 PM IST
General view of vaccine recipients waiting at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria(AFP)

Austria will stop using doses from one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine while the death of a nurse who received it is investigated, health officials have said.

The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.

The 49-year-old nurse died two days after having the jab from "severe blood coagulation problems" and another woman who received a jab from the same batch developed a pulmonary embolism, but is now recovering.

Both women received the vaccination at a hospital in the town of Zwettl, west of the capital Vienna.

An autopsy is being carried out at Vienna's AKH hospital on the woman who died, with the results expected in the coming weeks.

"Based on the known clinical data, a causal relationship cannot be established, as thrombotic events are not one of the typical side effects of the vaccination," the BASG statement said.

"The necessary investigation is currently underway... to definitively rule out any possible link."

Regional prosecutors confirmed to AFP that no judicial steps would be taken against the hospital as no anomalies in the delivery, storage or administration of the vaccine had been reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April

Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged

Since inoculation campaigns began in earnest, isolated cases have been reported in some countries of people dying shortly after receiving a vaccine.

None has been linked to the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine aefi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP