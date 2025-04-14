Automated Blue Origin spacecraft, all-women crew | 10 facts about Katy Perry's flight

A Blue Origin rocket sent pop star Katy Perry and company founder Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and four others on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space. Pop star Katy Perry comes out of the capsule in which she, journalists Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiance and other participants, landed back on earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket.(REUTERS)

This was the first all-female crew that went to space in more than 60 years. The flight launched around 9:30 a.m. New York time from West Texas.

The other members on board are CBS’s Gayle King, producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist.

Live: Katy Perry sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ during space flight

During the 11-minute space flight, Katy Perry reportedly sang the song ‘What a Wonderful World,’ in space, according to Gayle King, who said that her flight instructor said she was the best success story as she had never seen someone go to space who was afraid of flying.

10 facts about Blue Origin's all-women NS-31 flight