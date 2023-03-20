Home / World News / 'Avoid double standards': China to ICC after Putin warrant

'Avoid double standards': China to ICC after Putin warrant

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 01:34 PM IST

The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

China on Monday called on the International Criminal Court to avoid what it called "double standards" and respect immunity for heads of state, after the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP File)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP File)

Also Read| 'Historic': Zelensky hails ICC's arrest warrant against Putin

The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, urging the ICC to "avoid politicisation and double standards".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china vladimir putin icc immunity russia + 3 more
china vladimir putin icc immunity russia + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out