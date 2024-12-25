Dec 25, 2024 2:45 PM IST

Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said in an online post that the aircraft faced “strong GPS jamming” which “ made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data”, referring to the information that allows flight-tracking websites to follow planes in flight, news agency AP reported.



Russia has been blamed in the past for jamming GPS transmissions in the wider region, according to the report.