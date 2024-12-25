Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash live updates: 42 people likely dead after Kazakhstan crash
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Some visuals claimed to be of the crash have surfaced on social media, showing an aircraft crashing to the ground and turning into a fireball.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: An Azerbaijan Airlines plane en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Russian news agencies said the plane had gotten rerouted due to fog in Grozny. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 was carrying 62 passengers and five crew members....Read More
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Azerbaijan Airlines changes social media banners to black
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Azerbaijan Airlines has changed its social media banners to a solid black colour and has said it would keep the public updated.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: “Strong GPS jamming” made aircraft transmit bad tracking data
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said in an online post that the aircraft faced “strong GPS jamming” which “ made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data”, referring to the information that allows flight-tracking websites to follow planes in flight, news agency AP reported.
Russia has been blamed in the past for jamming GPS transmissions in the wider region, according to the report.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Over 30 likely dead, at least 28 survived, Kazakhstan says
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Kazakhstan has officially said that at least 28 people have survived the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash while more than 30 are likely dead, according to news agency AP
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Chechnya leader expresses condolences, says those hospitalised in serious condition
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, has expressed his condolences in a statement and said that those being treated in hospital are in an extremely serious condition and that he along with others would pray for their rapid recovery, Reuters wrote.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Pilot may have decided to land after bird strike
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: The pilot may have decided to land after a a bird strike, according to a report by news agency Reuters which cited Russia's aviation watchdog as having said in a statement based on preliminary information. Full details are yet to be known.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: 25 survivors, out of whom 22 hospitalised
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: "According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," the Kazakh health ministry said on Telegram, according to news agency AFP.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Plane prepared to land after some controls and back-up systems failed
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: The plane was preparing to land after the failure of some controls and back-up systems, according to news agency Interfax. Full details are yet to be known.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: More than 50 rescuers at site, fire extinguished
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Kazakhstani officials say that more than 50 rescuers are at the crash site and have extinguished the fire, news agency PTI reported.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: 42 people likely dead, Kazakh emergency ministry says
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people have likely died in the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash, news agency AP reported.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Plane had been rerouted due to fog
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 aircraft, with flight number J2-8243, had been flying from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, but had gotten rerouted due to fog, and was forced to make an emergency landing approximately 3 km (1.8 miles) from the Kazakh city of Aktau, according to news agency Reuters.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: 25 people survived the crash, Kazakh authorities say
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Preliminary data shows 25 people have survived the crash, according to news agency Reuters which cited Kazakh authorities.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Kazakh authorities say 62 passengers and five crew were on board
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Kazakh authorities say 62 passengers and five crew were on board Flight 8243 which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, according to news agency Reuters.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Watch First video from crash
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: 14 survivors hospitalised
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Fourteen survivors of the Azerbaijan Airlines crash in western Kazakhstan have been hospitalised, news agency AFP reported, citing local health officials.
"At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the report cited the health ministry's regional department as having said in a statement.
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Flight 8243 crashes near Aktau, Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan Airlines crash LIVE updates: Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, has crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.