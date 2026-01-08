Azizur Rahman Musabbir, leader of BNP's volunteer wing, shot dead near hotel in Dhaka

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) volunteer wing Swechhasebak Dal, was shot dead in Dhaka by unidentified assailants who shot another man, leaving him injured, on Wednesday night. File image: Police personnel stand guard behind barricades outside the Evercare hospital in Dhaka on December 30 (AFP)

Musabbir was shot near the Super Star Hotel in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar around 8:30 pm, according to Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star.

While Daily Star identified him as a former leader of the outfit, another Bangladeshi media outlet - Dhaka Tribune - reported that Musabbir (spelt as Mosabbir in the report) was the member secretary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal.

He was rushed to BRB Hospital in Panthapath but was declared brought dead, The Daily Star quoted Fazlul Karim, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon Zone), as saying.

Musabbir reportedly also served as the general secretary of Dhaka City North Swechchhasebak Dal.

The injured victim was identified as Sufian Byapari Masud, who was walking down a lane near the hotel where he attended an event with Musabbir when two men opened fire. Masud is the general secretary of the Tejgaon Thana Van Workers' Union.

Masud received gunshot injury on the left side of his abdomen and is receiving treatment in the emergency ward of the DMCH, the report quoted Inspector Md. Faruq, in charge of the police camp at the hospital.

Party members said Musabbir attended the event with a group of Shariatpur residents at the Super Star Hotel in the evening.

The attackers fled the scene on foot, police said.

A group of people including local BNP men staged protests near the Sonargaon intersection after the incident.

Who was Azizur Rahman Musabbir? Musabbir, hailing from Shariatpur, was a BNP-backed candidate for the councillor post in Ward-26 of Tejgaon during the city corporation elections in 2020.

His family lives in a house on Garden Road of West Karwan Bazar, as per the report.

According to family members cited in the report, Musabbir, eldest among three siblings, spent much of his time in jail during the Awami League regime and was arrested multiple times in connection with several political cases.

This incident comes weeks after a prominent student leader - Sharif Osman Hadi - was shot while exiting a mosque in Dhaka. Hadi was shifted to Singapore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.