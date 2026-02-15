Back-to-back 3.2 magnitude earthquakes hit Myanmar within 30 minutes

Two earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.2 struck Myanmar in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Two magnitude 3.2 earthquakes hit Myanmar within 30 minutes (Representative image)

The tremors were recorded within a span of less than 30 minutes, with varying depths beneath the surface.

The first earthquake occurred at 12:26 am IST at a depth of 80 kilometres. Shortly after, a second tremor of the same magnitude hit at 12:52 am IST, but at a much shallower depth of 25 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:26:53 IST, Lat: 23.53 N, Long: 94.59 E, Depth: 80 km, Location: Myanmar."

In a separate update, it added, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:52:42 IST, Lat: 23.44 N, Long: 93.49 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous than deeper ones because seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the surface, leading to stronger ground shaking and potentially greater structural damage.

The latest tremors come days after another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 was recorded in Myanmar on Friday at a depth of 35 kilometres.

The NCS had then said, "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 13/02/2026 04:44:40 IST, Lat: 23.91 N, Long: 93.85 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Why Myanmar faces frequent seismic activity Myanmar remains highly vulnerable to moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, as well as tsunamis along its extensive coastline.

The country lies at the junction of four tectonic plates — the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda and Burma plates — which are engaged in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault cuts through the country, linking the Andaman spreading centre to a northern collision zone known as the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault significantly heightens seismic risk for major urban centres including Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Yangon, which together account for nearly 46 per cent of the country’s population. Although Yangon is located some distance from the fault line, its dense population makes it particularly vulnerable. In 1903, for instance, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake centred in Bago also impacted Yangon.