Bald eagle officially becomes national bird of US

PTI |
Dec 25, 2024 05:15 AM IST

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalized.

The bald eagle, a symbol of the power and strength of the United States for more than 240 years, earned an overdue honor on Tuesday: It officially became the country's national bird.

Uncle Sam, a 25-year-old bald eagle, sits on his perch in front of a U.S. flag before the Extreme Raptors Show at the Permian Basin Fair in the Ector County Coliseum fairgrounds in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday Sept. 11, 2013. (AP)
Uncle Sam, a 25-year-old bald eagle, sits on his perch in front of a U.S. flag before the Extreme Raptors Show at the Permian Basin Fair in the Ector County Coliseum fairgrounds in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday Sept. 11, 2013. (AP)

President Joe Biden signed into law legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct what had long gone unnoticed and designate the bald eagle — familiar to many because of its white head, yellow beak and brown body — as the national bird.

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalized. The seal is made up of the eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum” and a constellation of stars.

Congress that same year designated the bald eagle as the the national emblem, and its image appears in a host of places, ranging from documents and the presidential flag to military insignia and U.S. currency, according to USA.gov.

But it had never been officially designated to be what many had just assumed it was — the national bird.

The bald eagle is indigenous to North America. (AP) AS AS

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
