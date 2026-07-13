Bangkok pub blaze kills 27: A look at the world's deadliest club fires

A deadly fire broke out at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday and claimed 27 lives. As police investigates possible negligence in the incident, initial reports suggest obstructed emergency exits may have trapped people and limited ease of movement.

A deadly pub fire claimed 27 lives in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday (AP)

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A typically busy party area in the city, the place attracts huge crowds on weekends.

Bangkok pub fire kills 27

An initial assessment conducted by the city's district administration revealed that an electrical short circuit in the ceiling air conditioner may have triggered sparks.

As huge clouds of smoke engulfed the venue, people tried to escape the pub in large numbers but were restricted by faulty infrastructural aspects such as blocked fire exits, overloaded wiring and use of flammable materials in renovations to enhance sound which only added fuel to the blaze. 63 people have been reported injured so far, out of which 22 are in a critical state, as per news agency Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} "Most of the victims ran to the back of the building, into the bathroom, and there was no clear sign of a fire exit," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after visiting the site early on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Most of the victims ran to the back of the building, into the bathroom, and there was no clear sign of a fire exit," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after visiting the site early on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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The Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub, a famous haunt for foreign tourists, is located at a busy intersection in northern Bangkok, well connected to local rail systems, shopping malls, and a weekend market.

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Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom, one of the first to arrive at the site, saw several people trying to escape through the back as people spilling throught the front of the venue came out burnt.

"We sent in a rescue and search squad and found that a lot of people were inside the toilet. Most of them were trying to escape to the back because they saw that the flame was at the front," said Chakrit.

The foam ceiling, made to absorb sound, may also have been a contributing factor as falling debris injured many people. City authorities revealed that a fire inspection had been conducted at the pub back in April when fire exits, emergency signs and extinguishers, all seemed to be in place.

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However, an investigation is currently underway to check claims over existing emergency exits being blocked due to reasons ranging from a fear of customers leaving without clearing their bills to a “staff only” sign hanging from one of the doors, as per news agency Reuters.

As per National Police chief Kittiratt Phanphet, negligence has been established as the primary guiding cause for the investigation going forward.

A look at history

Entertainment venues in Thailand are no strangers to fires due to safety lapses. Back in 2022, a nightclub fire in Chonburi claimed 13 lives. Similarly, an indoor fireworks display following a New Year's countdown ignited a fire Santika club. 67 people died and many others were injured as a result of smoke inhalation, burns, and being crushed.

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Here is a look at some of the deadliest fires at entertainment venues from around the world:

A bar at a Swiss ski-resort in Crans-Montana caught fire in the wee hours of New Year's Day at the start of the year, leaving 41 people dead and over a 100 injured.

A blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub in Goa's Arpora village claimed 25 lives last December due to lack of fire safety protocols and indoor pyrotechnics which ignited the wooden ceiling beams.

Pulse club in Kocani, North Macedonia saw 63 deaths in March 2025 when a pyrotechnic flame lit up the roof of the club, causing a massive blaze and stampede.

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The Masquerade nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey encountered a blaze in April 2024 while the venue was closed for renovations, leaving 29 people dead.

A fire triggered at a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia in October 2023, spread to two other clubs, killing 13 people.

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A forensic examination is currently underway in Sunday's pub fire.