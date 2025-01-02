Setback for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as Bangladesh court rejects bail plea

A Chattogram court in Bangladesh on Thursday denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former ISKCON monk, during a hearing held under tight security. Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by Bangladeshi forces from the Dhaka airport. (File)

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides for around 30 minutes, The Daily Star reported, citing metropolitan public prosecutor advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Earlier on Thursday, a team of 11 Supreme Court lawyers arrived at the court around 10:15am (local time) to represent Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in the high-profile case. Despite their efforts, the court's decision went against their plea, it reported.

Earlier, speaking to The Daily Star, lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said, “We have come to Chattogram under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, and we will move for Chinmoy in the court for his bail. I already got the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy. I am a member of both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar Associations, so I don't need authorisation from any local lawyer to move the case.”

On December 3, 2024, the Chittagong court had fixed January 2 for a bail hearing as the prosecution submitted a time petition, and there was no lawyer to represent Chinmoy Das.

Bangladesh unrest

The unrest in Bangladesh stems from the sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

His arrest on November 25 sparked protests, culminating in violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, which resulted in the death of a lawyer.

The situation worsened following additional arrests. According to ISKCON Kolkata, two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were detained on November 29 after visiting Chinmoy Krishna Das in custody.

The organisation's vice president, Radha Raman, also claimed that rioters vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh during the unrest.

India reacted

India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) had also voiced concern over escalating violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, emphasising that it has consistently raised the issue of targeted attacks on minorities with Dhaka.