Bangladesh election 2024 : Sheikh Hasina re-elected for 5th term. Key takeaways

Amid low turnout and boycott of the Bangladesh general elections, incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fifth term in office after her Awami League Party secured absolute majority in the polls. After voting took place on Sunday, the counting of votes saw the Awami League take an early lead, winning 216 seats out of 224 seats on Sunday. The outcome of the rest of the seats is still unannounced, the Election Commission of the country said.

