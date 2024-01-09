Bangladesh elections not free or fair but will partner with country: US

The US has said that elections in Bangladesh were not “free or fair” and “noted” that Awami League won the polls. It has expressed concerns over the arrest of opposition activists, condemned the violence during the elections, and regretted that all parties didn’t participate in the polls. But Washington DC has also said that it was “committed” to partnering with Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific, deepening economic and people-to-people links, and supporting “human rights” and civil society in the country. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (AFP)

On Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller offered the first official American response after polls in Bangladesh over the weekend saw Awami League return to power for the fourth consecutive time and Sheikh Hasina become PM for the fifth time. In the run-up to the polls, Washington had expressed concerns over violence and arrests in Bangladesh and imposed visa restrictions on Bangladeshi security personnel, officials, ruling party members, and others who, the US alleged, were “undermining” the democratic election process.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The issue also emerged as a point of divergence between the Indian government, which has been supportive of Hasina, and the US administration.

After Hasina’s comfortable return to power in a relatively low-turnout election boycotted by the main opposition force — the Awami League won 75% of the seats while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party of Khaleda Zia stayed out — the US said it supported the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for “democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression”.

In a formulation that is notable for its matter-of-fact tone, the State Department said, “The United States notes the Awami League party won a majority of seats in the January 7, 2024 parliamentary elections.” There was neither a welcome nor a note of congratulations for the new government, but the statement did not reject the electoral results either and recognised the outcome.

Saying that the US remained “concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day”, the State Department categorically added, “The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated.”

The US also condemned the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it. “We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence,” Miller said.

But in a sign that it may not allow its concerns over the election to close doors for bilateral collaboration, the US also underlined the importance of the relationship with Bangladesh with a commitment to continue working together in strategic, economic, and political domains.

The statement said, “Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties.”