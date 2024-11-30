Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of arrested ex-ISKON priest Chinmoy Das, 16 others: Report

Bangladesh authorities have ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to 17 people connected with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), including former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, Prothom Alo reported on Friday. Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from the Dhaka airport this week on sedition charges. Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader associated with ISKON, who faces several charges, is escorted by the police at the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. (REUTERS) (File)

The action follows the Dhaka high court's rejection of a petition to ban ISKCON after a lawyer was killed during a clash between the Hindu leader’s supporters and security forces.

The report said the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) issued the directives to banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending transactions on these accounts for 30 days.

The BFIU, part of the Central Bangladesh Bank, instructed banks to provide updated transaction statements for the accounts associated with these individuals, including those related to their businesses, within the next three working days.

Why was Chinmoy Das arrested?

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 individuals, including former ISKCON member Chinmoy Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station in Bangladesh. They were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally in the New Market area of Chattogram.

Chinmoy Das, who served as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on sedition charges. After being denied bail on Tuesday, a Chattogram court sent him to jail, sparking protests from his supporters.

On Tuesday, India expressed concern over his arrest and denial of bail, urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. By Friday, India reiterated its concern, stressing that the interim government in Bangladesh must fulfil its responsibility to protect all minorities, especially as extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus, including attacks on temples, have increased.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India was “deeply concerned” about the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and emphasised that it is the primary duty of the Bangladeshi government to safeguard the rights of all citizens, including minorities.

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called for the release of the arrested priest and condemned the lawyer's killing during protests following the arrest.

ISKCON Bangladesh denied any connection to the lawyer’s death, calling the allegations unfounded and part of a targeted smear campaign.

A spokesman from the attorney general's office stated that a two-member High Court bench, which rejected a petition to ban ISKCON activities in Bangladesh, also stated that the situation did not require the court’s intervention at this time, trusting that the government would ensure law and order and the safety of its people.

Hindus, who made up around 22 per cent of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now constitute roughly 8 per cent, and have frequently reported incidents of violence and discrimination against their community members across various parts of the country.