News / World News / Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Indira Gandhi: 'She was great. I am not’

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Indira Gandhi: 'She was great. I am not’

ByMallika Soni
Jan 08, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina responded to a question comparing her with other great women prime ministers.

Newly-elected fifth-term Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina said that she looks after her people with motherly affection but her gender is not an impediment to her work. She said, “Actually when you run the country, you should not think about whether you are a man or a woman. When I took over power, I had heard many things about it. But when I work, when I start working, I never thought I am a woman, I had restrictions, no."

Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina gestures while speaking to the media, a day after she won the 12th parliamentary elections, in Dhaka.(AFP)
“I try to work for my people and yes, I can tell you one thing. A woman as a mother (they) look after families, look after children, (I have) brought up children. With motherly affection, I look after my people. And I try to assist them and help them,” she replied when asked about the restrictions she felt as a woman leading the country.

The Awami League leader responded to a question comparing her with other great women prime ministers or presidents like Indira Gandhi, Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Israel’s Golda Meir.

“You mentioned about Mrs Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandarnayake or Golda Mier. They are very great ladies. I am not. I am very simple, just a common person. I feel I am just a common person,” she said, asserting, “I am not saying I have not got much but one thing, I always feel (is) my responsibility for my people that I have to serve them. So I never felt that this is a position I have to run it no I felt this is an opportunity to serve my country, my people, and ensure that they get a better life."

Talking about winning two-thirds of the seats in an election boycotted by the major opposition parties, she said, “But yes, it is about people. Our people gave me this opportunity. Time and again, people are voting for me and I am here. I have survived many times and I think, Allah gave me this opportunity."

