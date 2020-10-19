e-paper
Home / World News / Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends gifts to Mamata Banerjee for Durga Puja

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends gifts to Mamata Banerjee for Durga Puja

The gifts have been sent through the Benapole-Petropole land route to be delivered to Banerjee through the Bangladesh deputy high commission officials in Kolkata.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Dhaka
Unconfirmed reports said the PM’s gifts to West Bengal’s CM included a sari, sweets and flowers.
Unconfirmed reports said the PM’s gifts to West Bengal’s CM included a sari, sweets and flowers. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent congratulatory gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Durga Puja, a government official said on Monday.

“The gifts were channelled through the protocol wing of the premier’s office,” an official in the prime minister’s office, who was familiar with the process, said.

The gifts have been sent through the Benapole-Petropole land route to be delivered to Banerjee through the Bangladesh deputy high commission officials in Kolkata.

Unconfirmed reports said the gifts included a sari, sweets and flowers.

