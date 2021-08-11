Bangladesh to come out of Covid-19 lockdown today; shops, malls offices to open

Bangladesh is all set to end its weeks-long strict lockdown imposed against the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday. According to a government order, the restrictions on public and vehicular movement will be lifted and all the shops and offices will reopen.

Shops, malls, banks and other financial institutions will also be allowed to open as per a circular issued by Bangladesh's Cabinet Division on Sunday. The malls have been allowed to open from 10am to 8pm.

However, the government has ordered certain protocols to be followed by offices and transporters. It said that buses and trains can carry passengers at full capacity but can't operate more than 50 per cent of their total vehicles every day.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to open at half their capacity. The industries and flights are already operating in Bangladesh. But there has been no announcement about the educational institutions which have been ordered shut by the government till August 31.

The offices will have to mandatorily maintaining health guidelines.

The resurgence in Covid-19 cases in June prompted the Bangladesh government to enforce the strict lockdown that began on July 1 and continued till July 14.

Bangladesh re-imposed the lockdown from July 23 to August 5 after relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival which was celebrated on July 21.

It again extended the nationwide strict lockdown till August 10 to further contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.