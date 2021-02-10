IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Bangladesh to hang eight Islamists over murder of publisher
Protesters mourn the death of (from Lto R) Humayun Azad, Abhijit Roy, Faisal Arefin Dipan and Nazimuddin Samad who were killed by religious hardliners in a wave of violence between 2013 and 2016 which secular activists, bloggers and atheist writers. (AFP File)
Protesters mourn the death of (from Lto R) Humayun Azad, Abhijit Roy, Faisal Arefin Dipan and Nazimuddin Samad who were killed by religious hardliners in a wave of violence between 2013 and 2016 which secular activists, bloggers and atheist writers. (AFP File)
world news

Bangladesh to hang eight Islamists over murder of publisher

  • Several top Islamist political party leaders were hanged over the violence under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
READ FULL STORY
AFP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:21 PM IST

Eight Islamic extremists were on Wednesday sentenced to death in Bangladesh for the murder of a publisher, as the Muslim-majority nation grapples with tensions between religious hardliners and secularists.

Faisal Arefin Dipan, 43, the owner of a Dhaka-based publishing house that had released several atheist books, was hacked to death in October 2015 by men suspected to be members of a local jihadist group.

The attack was part of a wave of violence between 2013 and 2016 targeting secular activists, bloggers and atheist writers.

Several top Islamist political party leaders were hanged over the violence under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prosecutor Golam Sarwar Zakir told AFP that the judge at Dhaka's Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal had convicted all of the eight accused men.

"He (the judge) said their goal was to muzzle people's voices by murdering bloggers, writers and publishers. They wanted to disrupt public security by creating panic among the people," Zakir said.

Two of the men are still on the loose and were sentenced in absentia, including mastermind Syed Ziaul Haque, a sacked army officer, Zakir added.

Haque has been charged with the killings of several secular activists.

A defence lawyer for the eight men said they would appeal against the sentences.

The Bangladesh government has set up two major anti-terrorism police units in recent years to crack down on Islamic extremists.

More than 100 suspected Islamists have been killed in anti-terror raids across the country and hundreds have been detained. Around half-a-dozen Islamist militant outfits have been banned.

Star Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has become the latest target of radicals and had to be given an armed bodyguard after he was threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh hardliners islamists sheikh hasina
app
Close
A scientist works in the providing lipid nanoparticle delivery system in the development of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
A scientist works in the providing lipid nanoparticle delivery system in the development of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
world news

BioNTech starts production at new Covid-19 vaccine plant in Germany

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The first batch produced at the site in Marburg, north of Frankfurt, enough for 8 million doses, is scheduled for distribution in early April, BioNTech said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warren Hastings was the first governor-general of Bengal during the reign of East India Company in the 18th Century.(Courtesy Westland)
Warren Hastings was the first governor-general of Bengal during the reign of East India Company in the 18th Century.(Courtesy Westland)
world news

Explained: Why was Warren Hastings mentioned during Trump’s impeachment trial

Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The lead House impeachment manager argued that Warren Hastings’ case played a key role in the adoption of “the high crimes and misdemeanours standard.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel February 8, 2021. Picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun(REUTERS)
Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel February 8, 2021. Picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun(REUTERS)
world news

WHO expert slams US Covid-19 pandemic intel as curbs tightened in Europe

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The coronavirus has infected close to 107 million people, devastating the global economy, and questions over the handling of the initial outbreak in central China sparked an intense diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the study.(Reuters file photo)
Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the study.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Indian-Americans are more liberal towards issues in US, conservative in India

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Indian-Americans are more liberal towards issues in US, conservative in India: Survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neera Tanden told lawmakers that she spent every day grateful for a nation and a government that had faith in her mother and in her.(Reuters File Photo)
Neera Tanden told lawmakers that she spent every day grateful for a nation and a government that had faith in her mother and in her.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Indian-American Neera Tanden owes her success to her immigrant mother

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Neera Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Her mother Maya and family members were present during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The one-shot J&amp;J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.(MINT_PRINT)
The one-shot J&J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

South Africa scraps AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, will give J&J jabs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Zweli Mkhize said South Africa has scrapped plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant that has spread widely in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once clinical symptoms appear; rabies is virtually 100% fatal.(Stock image: pixels)
Once clinical symptoms appear; rabies is virtually 100% fatal.(Stock image: pixels)
world news

Rabies treatment approved for use in children after first paediatric trial

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Results published on Wednesday in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics report the first and only paediatric trial of any human rabies immunoglobulin (HRIG) currently available in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
world news

Chinese envoy calls for putting boundary issue in ‘appropriate place’

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:55 PM IST
In an article published on The Policy Chronicle on Wednesday, Sun Weidong also called for the two sides to “respect each other, enhance mutual trust [and] seek common ground while shelving differences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan will begin giving Covid-19 vaccine next week

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
“We will make every effort to prepare for everything,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of ruling party officials Wednesday where he confirmed the timing of the first inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
world news

US concerned over China’s attempt to ‘intimidate’ neighbours, stands by partners

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Key members of the Biden administration, such as secretary of state Antony Blinken have identified China as one of the main concerns for the US while supporting the strong position taken against China by former president Donald Trump
READ FULL STORY
Close
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Democrats attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
world news

Joe Biden to visit a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump 'turmoil'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Biden on Wednesday plans to meet senior civilian and military leaders and address the Pentagon workforce in his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Vital to learn as much about the earliest outbreak days says US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
At the state department briefing, Price highlighted the importance of international cooperation in preventing future outbreaks of diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
world news

South Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:01 PM IST
On Monday, authorities sought to reassure elderly residents after a panel of advisers urged caution over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people older than 65 because of a lack of data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
world news

Putin’s hopes for economic revival threatened by worker shortage

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Kremlin is relying on a rapid recovery from the pandemic to quell growing discontent over falling incomes and rising consumer prices. Despite the success of its Sputnik vaccine, Russia is behind on its ambition to inoculate 60% of the population by the middle of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP