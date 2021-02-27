IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Minister
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Minister

The refugees have been drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on February 11 in the hope of reaching Malaysia.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:17 PM IST

Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen.

India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday.

But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

"They are not Bangladesh nationals and in fact, they are Myanmar nationals. They were found 1,700 km (1,100 miles) away from the Bangladesh maritime territory and therefore, we have no obligation to take them," said Momen, who is in the United States.

"They were located 147 km (91 miles) away from Indian territory, 324 km (201 miles) away from Myanmar," he said by phone, adding other countries and organisations should take care of the refugees.

Indian foreign ministry officials did not respond to requests for comment.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that India was "in discussions with the Government of Bangladesh to ensure their safe and secure repatriation."

India's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment on whether it would accept the refugees onto Indian soil.

One senior Indian official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to discuss the matter with media, said India planned to help the refugees with food and water, but it was not planning to take them ashore.

New Delhi did not sign the 1951 Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and state responsibilities to protect them. Nor does it have a law protecting refugees, though it currently hosts more than 200,000, including some Rohingya.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar are living in teeming camps in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled after Myanmar's military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

Traffickers often lure Rohingya refugees with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, expressed alarm this week over the missing boat.

India on Thursday said around 47 of the occupants of the boat are in possession of ID cards issued to them by the UNHCR office in Bangladesh, stating that they are displaced Myanmar nationals.

NO 'GLOBAL CONTRACT' TO AID REFUGEES

The refugees have been drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on Feb. 11 in the hope of reaching Malaysia.

On Saturday, they were under the aid and surveillance of India as officials were holding talks to return them to Bangladesh, said the senior Indian official who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The boat, which sailed from the massive Cox's Bazar refugee camp, was carrying 56 women, eight girls, 21 men and five boys.

Many of the survivors, according to Indian officials, were sick and suffering from extreme dehydration, having run out of food and water after the boat's engine failed four days into their journey.

"Has Bangladesh been given the global contract and responsibility to take and rehabilitate all the Rohingya or boat people of the world?" Momen said. "No, not at all."

Momen said the UNHCR should also take responsibility as many people on the boat hold ID cards from the UNHCR office in Bangladesh.

"If (the refugees) are UNHCR card holders, why did they allow traffickers to take their card holders to adrift on the high sea leading to death?"

UNHCR officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohingya myanmar bangladesh
Close
Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge over the deadly riot at the US Capitol have faced censure votes at home.(REUTERS)
Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge over the deadly riot at the US Capitol have faced censure votes at home.(REUTERS)
world news

White House to ignore Trump's speech ahead of conservative conference

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Washington on Friday released a long-delayed intelligence report that accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving Khashoggi's 2018 murder in Istanbul, drawing a rebuke from Riyadh, which strongly rejected the assessment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Reuters that Bangladesh expects India or Myanmar to accept Rohingya survivors.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees: Minister

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The refugees have been drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on February 11 in the hope of reaching Malaysia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This satellite image provided Maxar Technologies shows buildings that were destroyed by a US air strike in Syria.(AP)
This satellite image provided Maxar Technologies shows buildings that were destroyed by a US air strike in Syria.(AP)
world news

Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:21 PM IST
US officials said they were limited in scope to show President Joe Biden’s administration will act firmly while trying to avoid a big regional escalation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person holds up a sign that reads "No Muslim Ban" during an anti-Muslim ban rally as the Supreme Court hears arguments.(AP)
A person holds up a sign that reads "No Muslim Ban" during an anti-Muslim ban rally as the Supreme Court hears arguments.(AP)
world news

US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Indian-American lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi are among those who are supporting the bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later released a statement confirming the report.(AP)
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later released a statement confirming the report.(AP)
world news

‘Hate to say this’: Pilot reported UFO sighting, FBI ‘aware’ of incident

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • An aviation blog published the audio of a radio transmission from American Airlines flight 2292, indicating that the pilot reported a UFO on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British press were 'destroying my mental health,' says Prince Harry(Instagram/sussexroyal )
British press were 'destroying my mental health,' says Prince Harry(Instagram/sussexroyal )
world news

Prince Harry says British press was destroying his mental health

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • In a recent interview, Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart with TV show host, James Corden. Prince Harry spoke about his life in the USA, how the British press played a vital role in the royal couple stepping down from their duties and Queen Elizabeth's Christmas gift for Archie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, drinks a supplemental nutrition shake at malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, drinks a supplemental nutrition shake at malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

16 million Yemenis going hungry, 5 million on the brink of famine: UN aid chief

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:08 PM IST
United Nations hopes to raise some $3.85 billion at a virtual pledging event to avert what Lowcock says would be a large-scale "man-made" famine, the worst the world will have seen for decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government. Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced "our cause will prevail".(AP)
Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government. Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced "our cause will prevail".(AP)
world news

Use "any means necessary" to stop military coup: Kyaw Moe Tun to UN

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership
READ FULL STORY
Close
Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.(AP)
Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.(AP)
world news

'Religiosity fostering rise in terrorism': Pakistan experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. But it's doing just the opposite, said Mohammad Amir Rana, executive director of the independent Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Highlights of the Covid-19 relief bill advancing in Congress

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
Satellite image of Gijet in Tigray region with marked red crosses relate to number of structures significantly damaged and orange crosses show limited damage, lines to the right identify visible scorching.(via REUTERS)
world news

'Cannot bury the dead': Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • The Amnesty report describes the soldiers gunning down civilians as they fled, lining up men and shooting them in the back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
Arora Akanksha(Image via social media)
world news

Indian American Arora Akanksha, 34, running for UN chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Born in the northern state of Haryana, Akanksha moved with her family to Saudi Arabia when she was six years old. She studied at York University in Toronto, Canada, where she received a bachelor’s degree in administrative studies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
File photo of Myanmar police guarding a UN convoy.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed: Reports

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)
world news

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown

Reuters, Wellington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac