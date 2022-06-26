Bangladesh’s Padma Bridge is a Chinese success story, claims media
Even as Bangladesh on Saturday hailed the newly inaugurated Padma Bridge, the longest in the country, as a “symbol of national pride”, Chinese media said the “transportation hub along the Belt and Road” route boosts the image of “made in China construction”.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the landmark 6.15km bridge, built over the 130km-long meandering Padma River, marking the end of the nearly $3.7 billion project, which started in 2015. Located some 40km from Dhaka, the bridge connects the southwestern region of the country with the capital via road and rail.
China’s official media has closely tracked the development of the bridge, given that the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group (MBEC) has been behind its construction. The company has constructed at least three other bridges in Bangladesh before Padma Bridge.
Chinese media called the bridge a “key part of an anticipated Trans-Asian railway network”.
People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, in an article earlier this month - in the run-up to the bridge’s inauguration - praised China’s efforts in building infrastructure in foreign countries, with the main focus on the Padma Bridge project. The article was published under the headline, “Chinese companies’ overseas projects boost image of ‘Made in China construction’”.
The article talked about the project’s linked to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious global infrastructure project which is part of Beijing’s strategic goals, including sourcing resources and expanding influence.
“The bridge is also an important transportation hub along the Belt and Road route and a vital channel connecting the Trans-Asian Railway,” it said.
Interestingly, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said last week that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been entirely funded by Dhaka and “no foreign funds from any bilateral or multilateral funding agency have financially contributed to its construction”, a statement which could be interpreted to imply that the project is not part of BRI.
In the People’s Daily article, MBEC board chairperson Wen Wusong claimed that the company has generated over 50,000 job opportunities for locals since the start of the bridge’s construction.
“Over the course of eight years, facilities such as plants and gas stations have been rolled out on the north side of the river, contributing to a better life for local residents,” the report also claimed.
“In addition to promoting local economic and social development, Chinese companies’ overseas projects have facilitated the export of advanced Chinese technologies, equipment and management mechanisms,” it added.
“The huge infrastructure project, with the main bridge spanning 6.15 km in length, is undertaken by MBEC. It is the largest and most challenging infrastructure project in Bangladesh’s history,” official news agency Xinhua claimed in several reports on the bridge’s construction.
The state owned MBEC was founded in 1953 and, according to a short profile by Bloomberg, the “company’s line of business includes providing general contracting services such as constructing bridges and tunnels”. It is a subsidiary of the China Railway Group Limited.
The People’s Daily article also talked about the 1,320 MW China-built Payra ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant,claiming it was the largest of its kind in Bangladesh and was put into service on March 21.
“It is the first power plant invested in and constructed by the China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd., under a public–private partnership in Bangladesh,” it said.
Chinese-funded projects in Bangladesh include the $1.32 billion power grid development, and a $1 billion digitalisation project, according to state-run China Daily newspaper.
-
Curious case of Pakistan's Sajid Mir, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
"Wanted: Dead or Alive" is the usual demand in the world of crime anywhere. But the living is declared dead in Pakistan's world of criminals and terrorists. This is the curious case of Sajid Mir, one of the masterminds of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, in 2008. This is why, and how, Sajid Majeed Mir has surfaced. The now ailing and exiled military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf would ridicule any talk of Pakistan hiding Osama Bin Laden.
-
South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official
The number of young people who have died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London has risen to 20, a senior safety official said Sunday. "The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical," head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV.
-
US president Joe Biden says ‘G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war’
President Joe Biden said Sunday that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia, the latest in a series of sanctions that the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine. A formal announcement was expected Tuesday as the leaders meet for their annual summit.
-
‘Do something’: Joe Biden signs rare bipartisan gun control legislation
United States President Joe Biden signed a rare bipartisan bill which institutionalises a set of limited gun safety measures on Saturday into law. The first legislative reform in three decades on the issue was sparked by a recent spike in mass shoutings across the country, especially a hate crime in Buffalo that killed ten people and a school shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.
-
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices as US delegation arrives
Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices on Sunday, creating further pain for ordinary people as officials from the United States arrived for talks aimed at alleviating the island's dire economic crisis. Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said it raised the price of diesel, used widely in public transport, by 15 percent to 460 rupees ($1.27) a litre while upping petrol 22 percent to 550 rupees ($1.52).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics