Bangladesh's ties with India suffered setbacks during interim government, says foreign affairs advisor

Bangladesh's foreign affairs advisor Touhid Hossain on Thursday said that the nation's ties with India witnessed a ‘setback’ during its interim regime led by Muhammad Yunus. As Bangladesh is set to hold its 13th national elections next week, he hoped that the relations could be restored under an elected government. The 78-year-old ex-Prime Minister sought refuge in India after she was ousted on August 5, 2024 after a violent student-led protest rocked Bangladesh. (AP file photo for representation)

Addressing a media briefing nearly six days before the national elections, the first since the ouster of the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government in August 2024, Hossain said, “The relations faced some setbacks during the interim government, but they (ties) remained important,” reported news agency PTI.

Talking of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, while Hossain acknowledged that bilateral progress in Bangladesh stalled in several key areas, he referred to the time as a ‘period without forward movement’ and denied terming it as a major crisis'.

Hossain, a former career diplomat who served as the deputy high commissioner in India too, attributed the slowdown to the ‘differing perceptions of national interests’ between India and Bangladesh adding that each side pursued its own priorities, which did not always synchronize.

Optimism ahead of Bangladesh polls A week before Bangladesh steps into national polls, Hossain talked about Sheikh Hasina's refuge in India.

“Don't be pessimists,” Hossain said after he was asked about the next government's likely decision to rebuild ties with India if New Delhi refused to return her.

While Hossian hailed the interim government, saying that it was "not leaving behind unresolved burdens" and instead pushed forward several important issues to ensure continuity, he expressed optimism that the next elected government would be able to make the relationship between the two nations smoother, finding some ways.