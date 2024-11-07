Barack Obama congratulates Donald Trump, reacts to Kamala Harris's defeat in US president election

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday on his victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the presidential election and called for a peaceful power transfer. Former U.S. President Barack Obama(via AFP)

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for," Barack Obama said in his statement. “But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power,” he added.

Obama also expressed pride in the efforts of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who faced a decisive defeat in the election. He described them as “two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign.”

Barack Obama suggested a host of economic conditions that were responsible for Kamala Harris's defeat.

“As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do,” Barack Obama said in the statement. “Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune.

“The good news is that these problems are solvable — but only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great,” he said.

Obama was out on the campaign trail throughout October for Harris’s campaign, and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, also headlined a couple of events.

Obama's remarks sharply contrast with Trump’s own response four years ago, when he refused to concede to Joe Biden, leading to the violent assault by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris called president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the election and congratulate him on his win, according to a senior adviser to Harris, quoted by the Associated Press.

The adviser, who spoke anonymously due to the private nature of the conversation, told the Associated Press that Harris highlighted the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris’s office announced she would give a concession speech on Wednesday at 4 pm at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, D.C. Her supporters gathered there Tuesday night to watch the returns, but were sent home after midnight as Trump gained an advantage in key battleground states.

In a difficult turn for Kamala Harris, the current vice president, she is now expected to preside over Congress’ ceremonial certification of the election results.

Harris’s substantial defeat dashed hopes that she could revive Democratic prospects after President Joe Biden’s stalled reelection bid led to her replacing him as the top candidate.

In each battleground state, Harris lagged behind Trump, whom she had described as a profound threat to the nation's core institutions. Meanwhile, Trump seemed poised to win the popular vote for the first time in his three presidential runs, despite two impeachments, criminal convictions, and his previous attempt to overturn an election loss.

By late Wednesday, Trump had secured 294 electoral votes compared to Harris’ 223, with some states still yet to report their final counts. In her concession speech, Harris addressed her supporters – many visibly emotional – encouraging them to remain hopeful despite their disappointment.

"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," she assured them.