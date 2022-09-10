Home / World News / BBC’s awkward fiasco amid coverage on King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II

BBC's awkward fiasco amid coverage on King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II

Updated on Sep 10, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died on Thursday at her home in Scotland aged 96.

Screengrab of the error in auto-subtitles on BBC shared by unverified Twitter user Johnny Nicks.
ByHT News Desk

The British Broadcasting Channel, more commonly known as BBC, suffered a huge embarrassment due to an awkward ‘typo’ in its subtitles during its coverage on King Charles III following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The fiasco happened on Friday during an explanation of how Queen Consort and Queen Regina differ. While the news presenter spoke of “Regina”, BBC’s auto-subtitles replaced it with the word “vagina” on the screen.

As always, users on Twitter were quick to spot the error and did not shy away from giving strong opinions. "Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles..," one viewer wrote while sharing the screenshot of the subtitles.

Another user wrote: "BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words “Queen Regina” during a conversation about Camilla just now." Camilla is Prince Charles III's second wife, who has stepped up in her duties for the royal family now after the Queen's death.

Britain's King Charles III paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his late "darling mama" Queen Elizabeth, and vowed to serve as monarch with "loyalty, respect and love" as she had done for more than seven decades. In his first address to the nation, Charles paid tribute to his mother for her devotion to her family and to those she reigned over, saying her loss brought great sadness and a "sense of loss, beyond measure".

