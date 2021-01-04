e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Be careful’: Iran’s foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel ‘trap’ to provoke war

‘Be careful’: Iran’s foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel ‘trap’ to provoke war

Mohammad Javad Zarif issued the warning on the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 06:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Dubai
“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote.
“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote.(Reuters image)
         

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged US President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be “trapped” by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on US forces in Iraq.

He issued the warning on the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.

Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the US embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

Also Read: Trump aims to fabricate ‘pretext for war’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate(s) that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Zarif’s remarks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zarif’s message.

Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.

The US military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.

tags
top news
Centre draws plan for vaccine roll-out
Centre draws plan for vaccine roll-out
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
40mm rain in 36 hrs throws Delhi out of gear, more likely today: IMD
40mm rain in 36 hrs throws Delhi out of gear, more likely today: IMD
‘Can deliver vaccines 7-10 days after purchase order’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Can deliver vaccines 7-10 days after purchase order’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Economic activity revival increased GST collection’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘Economic activity revival increased GST collection’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘2 vaccines a result proactive approach,’ says DG-ICMR
‘2 vaccines a result proactive approach,’ says DG-ICMR
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In