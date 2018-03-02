‘Come be part of the celebrations’: Prince Harry and Meghan invite public to wedding

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have invited 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for their wedding in May, Kensington Palace said Friday.

The prince and the US actress “want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too”, a spokesperson said.

The group will be invited to watch the arrivals of the bride, groom and their guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, a residence of Queen Elizabeth II’s located west of London.

They will also be able to watch the royal couple depart in a horse-drawn carriage.

Those invited include 1,200 members of the public from across Britain, chosen to represent a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have “shown strong leadership” and served their communities.

There will also be 200 people from charities and organisations associated with the couple, 100 pupils from local schools, 610 members of the castle community and 530 royal and crown staff.

(L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. (AFP Photo)

Harry and Meghan had already announced they would make a short carriage ride through the town of Windsor after their wedding on May 19, to “share their celebrations with the public”.

There will be a reception afterwards at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, while Harry’s father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will host a private party in the evening.