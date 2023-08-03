‘Recording myself for future funeral’: Model Ariana Viera, 26, dies in Florida crash months after posting chilling video

A Venezuelan beauty queen succumbed to her injuries after being involved in a car crash in Florida last month. Ariana Viera, 26, reportedly fell asleep while driving on July 13. Her vehicle collided with a truck in Lake Nona, Orlando.

Ariana Viera, 26, reportedly fell asleep while driving on July 13 (arianaviera__/Instagram)

Ariana died two months after she made a chilling video for her funeral. Her official cause of death has not been revealed, but her mother confirmed that she suffered fatigue and fell asleep behind the wheel.

“My girl fell asleep. She was tired,” Vivian Ochoa said in an interview with Telemundo31. “They revived her, but when they were going to take her to trauma care, she stayed there.” Reportedly, Ariana was revived but suffered a heart attack shortly after.

‘She would stop everything to help you’

Vivian said her daughter always championed others. However, she also hinted that her caring attitude may have led to her exhaustion. “She helped too many people,” Vivian explained. “She would stop everything to help you or listen to you. She was always there for her friends, her brothers, her mother.”

Ariana, a model, worked in real estate and ran Full House Cleaning Service, her Instagram page reveals. Her father lives in Peru and reportedly applied for a humanitarian visa to attend her funeral. However, it was not approved until the day after it was held.

Ariana Viera's chilling video

Ariana posted a video on Instagram in May, referencing her future funeral. “Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me,” she captioned the video. She posted clips of herself pretending to do everyday work like waking up, drinking water and hanging around the house. This video is part of a trend where people make montages of them looking good and pretend as though someone is making a video of them. They then poke fun at movies that have similar B-roll.

Ariana was set to represent Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October. “I didn’t know that God had given me an angel. I didn’t know that God had given me a little piece of heaven for a very short time,” her mother said.

