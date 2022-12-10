Beijing approves mRNA vaccines for German nationals in China

Beijing will grant German nationals living in China access to mRNA vaccines produced by the European country, according to the foreign ministry.

“China and Germany have reached agreement on providing German vaccines for German nationals in China, and relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” Mao Ning, a ministry spokeswoman, said Friday at a briefing.

The move was expected after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last month that China will make BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine available to foreigners living in the country.

Germany recently granted a permit allowing Chinese nationals in the European country to receive China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, a decision that Mao said the country welcomes.

