Elton John says he will ‘no longer use Twitter’. Elon Musk's hopeful response

Published on Dec 10, 2022 08:04 AM IST

Elton John Leaves Twitter: Elon John announced the news in a tweet, saying, "… it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

Elton John Leaves Twitter: Elton John performs "Bennie and the Jets" as he wraps up the US leg of his tour.(Reuters)
Elton John Leaves Twitter: Elton John performs "Bennie and the Jets" as he wraps up the US leg of his tour.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Iconic British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John, in the midst of his massive farewell tour, decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing "misinformation" as the reason.

Elon John announced the news in a tweet, saying, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"

This comes as Twitter faces many controversies, most notably anti-semitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others.

Other prominent celebrities who have quit the social media platform include Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor and Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, Twitter earlier said that it would no longer enforce a rule intended to combat misinformation regarding the Covid outbreak.

    Mallika Soni

elon musk elton john
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
