close_game
close_game
News / World News / Beijing confirms Chinese casualties in Myanmar clashes

Beijing confirms Chinese casualties in Myanmar clashes

AFP |
Nov 07, 2023 02:51 PM IST

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not say whether the Chinese were killed or wounded, or where precisely the incident had taken place.

Beijing on Tuesday confirmed there had been Chinese casualties after ethnic armed groups fighting Myanmar's junta seized outposts in the country's north along the border with China.

Local media in Myanmar reported on Saturday that one Chinese person was killed and another two wounded after the military shelled the town of Laiza. (Reuters/File)
Local media in Myanmar reported on Saturday that one Chinese person was killed and another two wounded after the military shelled the town of Laiza. (Reuters/File)

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not say whether the Chinese were killed or wounded, or where precisely the incident had taken place.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Local media in Myanmar reported on Saturday that one Chinese person was killed and another two wounded after the military shelled the town of Laiza, home to the headquarters of ethnic armed group the Kachin Independence Army.

The reports said one shell had landed on the China side of the border.

On Tuesday, Wang said Beijing "expresses strong dissatisfaction with the escalation of the armed conflict and the casualties caused to Chinese personnel".

China, he said, "has lodged solemn protest with relevant parties" and is "paying close attention to the conflict situation in northern Myanmar".

"China once again demands that all parties involved in the conflict in northern Myanmar immediately cease fire," Wang said.

They must "take realistic measures to prevent any incidents that endanger the lives and property of people in China's border areas from happening again", he said.

Read Here: Myanmar’s long journey into the night continues

Beijing, he said, would take "necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens."

China has since last week expressed its concern over the escalating fighting near its border with Myanmar.

Senior Chinese diplomat Nong Rong visited the country from Friday to Sunday and met with senior junta officials over the weekend, urging Myanmar to "cooperate" in maintaining stability on their shared border.

He also urged the junta to "earnestly ensure the safety of the lives and property of Chinese border area residents, and take effective measures to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar", Beijing's foreign ministry said.

Since launching a joint offensive last week the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) say they have captured dozens of military outposts in northern Shan state.

The TNLA said on its media channel Tuesday that it had almost complete control of the town of Namhkam on the China border.

Since Saturday Myanmar's military has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the progress of the fighting in northern Shan state.

In the trade hub of Muse, around 25 kilometres from Namhkam, internet and phone connections were mostly down, a resident told AFP, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

"Border trade is completely stopped," they said.

"We've lost contact with Namkham for a long time. There have been fighting in other towns near our Muse.

"We do not know when it will be our turn. People are living in fear," they said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out