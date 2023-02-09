Beijing urges 'fair' treatment of China businesses in Australia amid cameras row

Beijing on Thursday called on Canberra to ensure "fair" treatment for Chinese businesses in Australia, after the country's defence department said it would strip its buildings of Chinese-made security cameras.

"We hope Australia will provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for the normal operations of Chinese enterprises," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, accusing Canberra of "misusing national might to discriminate against and suppress Chinese enterprises".