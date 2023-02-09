Home / World News / Beijing urges 'fair' treatment of China businesses in Australia amid cameras row

Beijing urges 'fair' treatment of China businesses in Australia amid cameras row

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 01:23 PM IST

"We hope Australia will provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for the normal operations of Chinese enterprises," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

China Australia Relations: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
China Australia Relations: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
AFP |

Beijing on Thursday called on Canberra to ensure "fair" treatment for Chinese businesses in Australia, after the country's defence department said it would strip its buildings of Chinese-made security cameras.

Read more: Too old to run for US president again? Joe Biden's ‘watch me’ reply

"We hope Australia will provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for the normal operations of Chinese enterprises," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, accusing Canberra of "misusing national might to discriminate against and suppress Chinese enterprises".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out