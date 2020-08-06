e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Beijing warns of ‘measures’ If US denies Chinese media visas

Beijing warns of ‘measures’ If US denies Chinese media visas

China repeated that it would take measures if Washington didn’t renew visas for Chinese journalists working in the US, amid questions over whether it will make a tit-for-tat move against American reporters in Hong Kong.

world Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:01 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin(Reuters photo)
         

China repeated that it would take measures if Washington didn’t renew visas for Chinese journalists working in the U.S., amid questions over whether it will make a tit-for-tat move against American reporters in Hong Kong.

“We learned that relevant Chinese journalists applied for visa extensions but none of them have received a clear reply from the U.S. side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, echoing comments he made earlier this week.

“If the U.S. is bent on going down the wrong path, China will take necessary and legitimate measures to defend its interests.”

Speculation over the future visa status of U.S. journalists working in Hong Kong mounted this week following online posts by Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin that a number of Chinese journalists would see their visas expire on Aug. 6, and “none of them” had yet been renewed.

“From what I know, given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US,” Hu wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK.”

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong said Thursday that it “opposes using journalists’ visas as a weapon in international disputes.”

The club “is aware of recent examples of delays involving the issuing of visas to foreign journalists in Hong Kong, as well as suggestions by the Chinese government that more foreign journalists could face repercussions in response to U.S. actions,” it said in a statement.

“The FCC calls on the Trump administration to lift its restrictions on Chinese media working in the U.S., and on Hong Kong and China’s governments to refrain from retribution in targeting U.S. media and journalists working in Hong Kong,” it said.

Hong Kong’s ability to determine its own immigration policy has been undermined in recent years, and any squeezing of journalists in the financial hub could fuel a broader escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China.

“We said many times that the U.S. caused the current situation and is responsible for it,” said Wang, the Foreign Ministry spokesman. “The U.S. should immediately correct its mistakes and stop its political oppression against Chinese journalists.”

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In