Beirut food delivery drivers steer clear of danger as Israel expands strikes

Lebanese food courier Hamza Hareb now keeps his distance if he spots a car with tinted windows while on a delivery run in Beirut. Hezbollah is rumoured to use such cars, and Hareb wants to steer clear of any Israeli strikes targeting the armed group. Hamza Hareb, who works as a delivery driver for the Toters delivery app opens his courier's backpack to drop a delivery in Beirut, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. (REUTERS) Israel has expanded its air campaign to new parts of Beirut in recent days, hitting apartments and downing entire buildings in strikes it says are targeting Hezbollah, which pulled Lebanon into the regional war on March 2 by firing into Israeli territory. On Wednesday, Israel struck different neighbourhoods in the heart of Beirut, leaving mounds of rubble hundreds of meters away from government buildings, restaurants and roads usually clogged with traffic. As residents of the capital stay home in fear, they are ordering delivery for dinner - and drivers like Hareb are navigating a maze of risks to make it happen.

Hamza Hareb, who works as a delivery driver for the Toters delivery app, laughs as he stands outside a delivery center with other Toters drivers in Beirut, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Emilie Madi (REUTERS)

"Of course, we are afraid. That is ever-present," said Hareb, one of 3,000 couriers in Beirut who work for Toters, among Lebanon's most popular delivery apps. Like most gig workers, Toters drivers are paid per delivery. For many, the job is an economic lifeline in the heavily indebted country, which is suffering from years of economic crisis and political instability following a financial collapse in 2019. "You don't know when the strikes will come, so we have adapted to everything," Hareb said. ‘Navigating into uncertainty’ Israel sometimes issues evacuation warnings before striking, telling residents to leave the area. But three of Wednesday's four strikes on Beirut came without notice. "Right now they're increasingly striking without warning, and of course this is instilling a sense of fear among us (since) we spend most of our time out in the street," Hareb told Reuters. If Beirut is rocked by an unexpected strike, drivers pull over to figure out which neighbourhood was targeted and how to amend their routes if needed. If an evacuation warning is issued, drivers pass it on through work channels so colleagues can avoid targeted areas.

People who work as delivery drivers for the Toters delivery app stand outside a delivery center in Beirut, Lebanon, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Emilie Madi (REUTERS)