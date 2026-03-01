Beit Shemesh, Israel rocked by missile strike: Videos capture exact moment of impact; several deaths confirmed
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the exact moment of the missile's impact.
UPDATE: The death toll from the Iranian ballistic missile strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to eight, after first responders recovered additional bodies from the rubble, The Times of Israel reported.
The missile struck a residential area, causing severe damage to a public bomb shelter and nearby homes.
According to Magen David Adom, at least 28 people were hospitalized, including two in serious condition. Among the injured, a 4-year-old boy was admitted to the trauma unit in moderate condition.
ORIGINAL STORY: An Iranian ballistic missile struck the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring 23 others, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. Two of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition. Police said it was a direct hit on a building.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said: "In the Beit Shemesh area, MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced the deaths of six casualties", as well as 23 injuries.
Iran strikes Israel
Air raid sirens blared across central, southern, and northern Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning as Iran launched ballistic missiles at the country, forcing millions of residents into shelters. The strikes came in retaliation for a US-Israel coordinated operation on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran vows retaliation
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Khamenei’s killing a “declaration of war against Muslims” and warned: “Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime.”
Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, declared: “The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will teach an unforgettable lesson to the international oppressors.”
Trump responds
US President Donald Trump threatened early Sunday that the United States would respond with unprecedented force if Tehran carried out further attacks in retaliation for Khamenei’s death.
“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “He was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”
