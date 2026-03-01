Beit Shemesh, Israel rocked by missile strike: Videos capture exact moment of impact; several deaths confirmed

UPDATE: The death toll from the Iranian ballistic missile strike in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has risen to eight, after first responders recovered additional bodies from the rubble, The Times of Israel reported. Emergency personnel work at the site of an Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday, in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

The missile struck a residential area, causing severe damage to a public bomb shelter and nearby homes.

According to Magen David Adom, at least 28 people were hospitalized, including two in serious condition. Among the injured, a 4-year-old boy was admitted to the trauma unit in moderate condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Iranian ballistic missile struck the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring 23 others, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. Two of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition. Police said it was a direct hit on a building.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said: "In the Beit Shemesh area, MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced the deaths of six casualties", as well as 23 injuries.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the exact moment of the missile's impact.