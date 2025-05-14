Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Emmanuel Macron of backing ‘terrorist group’ over Gaza aid remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of supporting a “murderous Islamist terrorist organisation” after Macron condemned Israel's blockade of aid to Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) at a joint press conference in Jerusalem on October 24, 2023. (AFP File )

Netanyahu's office said that Macron was endorsing “despicable propaganda” and falsely accusing Israel.

“Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organisation and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels,” a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office said.

The statement condemned Macron for supporting terrorism by demanding Israel's surrender instead of backing the fight against Islamist terrorist groups and advocating for hostages' release, asserting that Israel will not back down.

“Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organisations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism. Israel will not stop and will not surrender,” the statement added.

Macron calls Israel’s Gaza blockade ‘unacceptable, shameful’

Macron, in a televised interview on Tuesday, slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu's government for its “unacceptable” and “shameful” behaviour regarding the aid blockade on Gaza, which has been in effect since March 2.

He highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis, with no access to water, medicine, or medical evacuations. “What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable... There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, and doctors cannot enter. What he is doing is shameful,”Macron told TF1 television.

“We need the United States. President (Donald) Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they (Israel) don't depend on us, they depend on American weapons,” he added.

Israel resumed large-scale operations in Gaza on March 18, with officials indicating plans for a prolonged presence in the Palestinian territory. The renewed airstrikes are intended, according to Israel, to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to accomplish all of Israel's war goals, including the release of all our hostages, destroy Hamas's military and governance capabilities and ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel,” the statement from the prime minister's office said.

